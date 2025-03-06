Jharkhand, Telangana, Bengal win in hockey nationals

Panchkula, Mar 6 (PTI) Jharkhand, Telangana, Bengal, and Mizoram were among teams to have won their respective matches in the women's national hockey championship here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Telangana proved to be the better side as they defeated Bihar 5-2. While Komal Gurjar (12’, 50’, 55’) scored a hat-trick for Telangana, Pooja Rathod (13') and Mundari Sumi (43') also scored a goal each.

On the other hand, Ebha Kerketta (21’) and Nutan Topno (36’) scored one goal each for Bihar.

In the next game, Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh 2-1.

In a Division 'A' match, Jharkhand got the better of Mizoram 3-1. Sanjna Horo (21'), captain Albera Rani Toppo (36’) and Nirali Kujur (48’) scored one goal apiece for Jharkhand.

Maharashtra will face Manipur and Haryana will compete against Odisha in Division 'A' later on Thursday.