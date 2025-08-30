Jharkhand to host East Zone Badminton Championship from September 4

Jamshedpur, Aug 30 (PTI) Around 180 shuttlers from six states will vie for top honours during the four-day East Zone Badminton Championship, beginning here on September 4.

The players from Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and host Jharkhand will be seen in action in the singles, doubles and mixed events of senior and under-19 category during the championship.

K Prabhakar Rao, Secretary of Jharkhand Badminton Association (JBA) said the selected players have shown exceptional talent and dedication at the state championships.

"We are confident that they will represent Jharkhand with great spirit and sportsmanship at the zonal level, " Rao said.

Jharkhand's top ranked shuttlers Sarah Sharma (girls's u-19), Manisha Rani Tirkey (Women Senior), Krish Dubey and Suraj Pratap Singh (boy's u-19) and Safi Akram will represent the state.

The teams were picked through the state Junior U19 & Senior Badminton Championship cum Selection Trials 2025 at Hazaribagh.