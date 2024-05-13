Jharkhand's 'hockey booth' centre of attraction for voters

Karangagudi (Jharkhand), May 13 (PTI) Retired army man Juvel Dungdung who served during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, became emotional upon arriving at the hockey-themed polling booth to cast his vote, as he received a warm welcome from a team of players who showered petals and presented him a bouquet.

Dungdung, 75, who once played hockey for the Army, expressed pride in voting at Karangagudi that produced numerous international hockey players, including his granddaughter, Beauty Dungdung.

Simdega in Jharkhand, dubbed the "Nursery for Hockey," saw the polling station n216 dubbed as the 'Hockey Booth' by Election Commission officials due to its history of nurturing eight international and over 60 national players, according to Manoj Konbegi, president of Hockey Simdega and vice-president of Hockey Jharkhand.

Konbegi said every voter at the booth that recorded a turnout of 64.25 per cent among 993 electors was greeted with flowers by players.

"Each and every voter who exercised their franchise in this booth was welcomed with flowers by players," Konbegi, who along with other hockey officials volunteered their services for polls, said.

Many voters including Sitamani Khlkho said this was the first time she had seen such a decorated booth.

"The administration gave a unique look to polling station 216 where voters were welcomed with traditional dance and custom. The booth housed in Upgraded Middle School, Karangaguri, has produced many national and international hockey players. The doors and paths were decorated with photographs of international hockey players who are an inspiration for all," Konbegi said.

This 'Hockey Booth' is among the 29 unique booths highlighting specialties of the respective Lok Sabha seats.

Notable players who emerged from this precinct include Indian women's hockey captain Salima Tete, Sangita Kumari, and Deepika Soreng.

Sitamani Khlkho, a voter, expressed awe at the booth's decor, which included traditional customs and photographs of international hockey players adorning the doors and paths.

Additionally, a selfie point was set up, and trainee players led by hockey coach Subhila Minz welcomed voters.

Furthermore, in polling stations 162 and 163, located at the district headquarters, hockey players greeted voters with traditional customs.

Simdega assembly constituency falls within the Khunti Lok Sabha seat, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, where Union Minister and BJP nominee Arjun Munda is competing against INDIA bloc's Kalicharan Munda.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP secured 11 seats, its ally AJSU Party won one, while Congress and JMM each won one seat.

Khunti Lok Sabha seat has a total of 13.20 lakh voters, including 6.72 lakh female voters, with a voter turnout of 65.95 per cent, slightly lower than the previous year's 69.21 per cent. PTI NAM MNB NN