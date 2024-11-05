Jhingan returns, Yadwad earns maiden call-up in India probables for Malaysia Friendly

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) India's defensive stalwart Sandesh Jhingan, sidelined with a knee injury since January, is set for a comeback as he was on Tuesday named in a 26-member probables list for India’s home friendly against Malaysia on November 18 in Hyderabad.

The FC Goa center-back sustained an injury to his right knee during the first half of India's game against Syria in the Asian Cup, forcing him out of the tournament. Now fully recovered, his return is expected to strengthen India’s defence.

India head coach Manolo Márquez, still searching for his first win since taking over from Igor Stimac in July, has also given a maiden national call-up to promising forward Irfan Yadwad of Chennaiyin FC.

The 23-year-old has caught attention this season with a goal and two assists in seven appearances under coach Owen Coyle. Farukh Choudhary, Yadwad’s senior teammate, has also retained his spot in the squad.

Additionally, Mohun Bagan's Anirudh Thapa and Lalengmawia Ralte (Apuia), along with NorthEast United FC's Jithin MS and Kerala Blasters FC's Vibin Mohanan, have been recalled to the squad.

Mumbai City FC’s Hmingthanmawia Ralte (Valpuia) and Bengaluru FC’s Rahul Bheke will also make their returns to bolster India’s backline.

In their last match on October 12, India managed a 1-1 draw against Vietnam.

India Probables =========== Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Vishal Kaith.

Defenders: Aakash Sangwan, Anwar Ali, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Mehtab Singh, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Singh Naorem and Sandesh Jhingan.

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Jithin MS, Lalengmawia Ralte, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam and Vibin Mohanan.

Forwards: Edmund Lalrindika, Irfan Yadwad, Farukh Choudhary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh and Vikram Partap Singh. PTI AYG TAP