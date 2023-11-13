Jhulan writes to Edulji on being inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, terms her a pioneer of women's game in India

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Former pacer Jhulan Goswani paid rich tributes to Diana Edulji, who on Monday became the first Indian woman cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, terming the ex-captain a "pioneer" of women's cricket in the country.

Legendary India opener Virender Sehwag and Sri Lankan World Cup winner Aravinda de Silva were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame along side Edulji for their stellar achievements.

Edulji has been a trailblazer in women's cricket and played a big role during her playing days as well as an administrator after retiring.

In an open letter to Edulji following her inclusion into ICC Hall of Fame, Jhulan hailed the former India captain's contribution in lifting the stature of women's cricket in the country.

"It is an absolute honour for you, but also a very proud moment for women's cricket in our country and a proud moment for India as a whole, that you are being inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. It is so well-deserved, you have been a pioneer for women's cricket in our country," Goswami wrote.

"Your contributions over the years have been immense. It is not too much to say that the game would not be where it is in India without all your efforts." The lanky former India pacer also regretted not playing along side Edulji during her illustrious career.

"From a personal perspective, one of the biggest regrets of my career was that I never got to play against you. Like many young cricketers in India, I had grown up reading about you in the record books. Women's cricket in India started in Mumbai in 1971 and you were there from the start," Jhulan wrote.

"We would read about your exploits, how you led the team and were so important to that side. As a player, your performances for the Indian cricket team in the 1970s and 1980s were legendary.

"You are a born leader who has always taken the responsibility on your shoulders and led from the front. Winning and losing is a part of life, but you take the initiative and always try to contribute to society, that is the biggest achievement of all.

"Later, when you were present on the BCCI board, you made further huge contributions. You had played at the highest level and stayed involved in women's cricket so you understood exactly what we needed. We had a voice to give our game the support it needed and we knew that we could turn to you for anything," she added.