J&K beat Services by an innings and 25 runs; Mumbai, Baroda in control

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Pacer Umar Nazir Mir starred with a six-wicket haul as Jammu and Kashmir secured their first win of the ongoing Ranji Trophy, defeating Services by an innings and 25 runs in a Group A match to take the second place in the points table.

Mir's exceptional bowling performance yielded figures of 12-1-53-6, helping dismiss Services for just 132 runs in 32 overs after J&K had posted 228 in their first innings.

Yudhvir Singh Charak also shone with the ball, claiming five wickets in the first innings (5/29) and adding three more (3/35) in the second, finishing with a match haul of eight wickets. He was adjudged the Player of the match as J & K wrapped up the game in just two days.

Resuming their innings at 183 for 7, J&K added 45 runs to grab a lead of 157.

For Services, only Shubham Rohilla (47), Jayant Goyat (27), and Arun Kumar (20) managed to reach double digits.

Mumbai in driver's seat against Tripura ============================ In Agartala, defending champions Mumbai took control, amassing a solid 450 in their first innings against Tripura, bolstered by impressive fifties from late-order batsmen -- Shams Mulani (71), Himanshu Singh (59), and Shardul Thakur (62).

At stumps, Tripura were 60 for 1 in response, with Jiwanjot Singh (39) and Parvez Sultan (1) at the crease.

Resuming at 248 for 6, Mulani and Himanshu added 61 runs before Mulani was trapped LBW by Manisankar Murasingh (3/117).

Himanshu then partnered with Thakur to build an 85-run stand before his dismissal shortly after reaching his half-century.

Thakur, who smashed three sixes and four boundaries in just 53 balls, was cleaned up by Sultan, but the last-wicket pair of Mohit Avasthi and Royston Dias frustrated Tripura further, adding 39 runs to Mumbai's total.

Baroda extends lead against Odisha ========================== At Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara, Krunal Pandya scored an unbeaten 88, while Shivalik Sharma (96) and Vishnu Solanki (98) narrowly missed centuries as table-toppers Baroda took firm control of their match against Odisha, reaching 354 for 6 in their first innings.

At stumps, Mitesh Patel (0) supported Pandya, as Baroda extended their lead to 161 runs after dismissing Odisha for 193.

Govinda Poddar was the standout bowler for Odisha, taking four wickets for 96 runs in his 35 overs.

Brief Scores: Jammu & Kashmir 228allout in 62.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 55, P Dogra 28; Varun Choudhary 35/5) beat Services 71 & 132 all-out in 32 overs (Shubham Rohilla 47; Umar Nazir Mir 6/53, Yudhvir Singh Charak 3/35) Mumbai: 450 all-out in 122.4 overs (Suryansh Shedge 99, Shams Mulani 71, Himanshu Singh 59, Shardul Thakur 62; M Murasingh 3/117, Abhijit K Sarkar 2/59, Parvez Sultan 2/83) vs Tripura 60 for 1 in 19 overs (Jiwanjot Singh 39, Himanshu Singh 1/5).

Baroda 354 for six in 107 overs (Shivalik Sharma 96, Vishnu Solanki 98, Krunal Pandya 88 not out; Govinda Poddar 4/96) vs Odisha: 193 Maharashtra 263 for 5 in 80 overs (Harshal Kate 117 not out, Azim Kazi 66; Akash Choudhary 3/59) vs Meghalaya 276 allout in 88.3 overs (Balchander Anirudh 142; Mukesh Choudhary 4/88, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/44). PTI ATK ATK KHS