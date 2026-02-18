J&K CM congratulates cricket team after historic entry into Ranji Trophy final

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team for its remarkable achievement in the Ranji Trophy, praising the players, coaches and support staff for their collective effort and dedication.

The J&K team scripted history by defeating Bengal by six wickets in their maiden Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance, registering a landmark victory that marks a defining moment in the side's domestic cricket journey.

The CM extended congratulations on behalf of the people of J&K and expressed confidence that the region's cricketers will soon make a mark at the international level.

"On my behalf, and on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all of them. I hope the day is not far when we will see players from Jammu and Kashmir playing a very important role in the national team," the Chief Minister told reporters.

He said the team's progress over the past couple of years reflects sustained hard work, discipline and strong guidance from the coaching and support staff.

"Our team has made remarkable progress. This achievement is the result of the hard work of the players, the guidance of the coaches, and the dedication of the support staff.

"Winning the Ranji Trophy is not something an individual can accomplish alone; it is the success of the entire team and the supporting staff," Abdullah said.

The Chief Minister said the achievement has inspired young sportspersons across the Union Territory and reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening sports infrastructure and nurturing emerging talent.