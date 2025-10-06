J&K CM declares National School Games open

Srinagar, Oct 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday declared the 69th National School Games open at the TRC Football Ground here by ceremonially kicking a football.

Abdullah said sports plays a vital role in fostering unity, friendship and understanding among youth from diverse regions of the country.

"Sports build bridges of unity and friendship. I am delighted to be here at the inauguration of the 69th National School Games," he said.

Abdullah assured the participants of full support from the government, saying all efforts would be made to ensure their comfort and safety.

"If any of you face any inconvenience, shortage of warm clothing or any other requirement, do not hesitate to approach us. We will do everything possible to make your stay and participation comfortable," he said.

He encouraged the athletes to enjoy the experience here.

"As the saying goes, winning is not as important as taking part. I sincerely appreciate your spirit and enthusiasm in coming here to participate," he said.

As many as 30 teams representing various states and union territories will compete at six venues in football, wushu, taekwondo, and table tennis.

The ceremony was attended by minister for youth services & sports Satish Sharma, advisor to the CM Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Lal Chowk Sheikh Ahsan Ahmed and officials of the sports department and sports council. PTI MIJ AM AM AM AM