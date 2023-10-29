J&K cricketer handed two-year ban for submitting multiple birth certificates

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Young cricketer Vanshaj Sharma, a resident of Jammu, has been handed a two-year ban by the BCCI for submitting multiple birth certificates with different dates of birth.

Advertisment

Sharma, who belong's to Jammu's 's Bishnah, had migrated to Bihar and was presently playing under the state association there.

"He is presently with Bihar Cricket Association. He is not a JKCA player," Brigadier Anil Gupta, Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) chief, said.

"He was originally registered by us in 20-21 as U19 player. He has never played for JKCA. He re-enrolled himself as a player of Bihar Cricket Association. He was registered by BCA as U-23 player with a different DOB (date of birth). He has been caught by BCCI and banned for submitting multiple DOB certificates." In a release, JKCA said that Sharma has been banned from participating in all BCCI tournaments for a period of two years effective from October 27.

Advertisment

"...after completing the two-year ban, the player can only participate in the Senior Men’s Tournament conducted by the BCCl and will not be allowed to play in any age group tournaments of the cricket board." Sharma had migrated to Bihar and applied from there as a member of the U-23 men's team.

"..since he was first registered by the JKCA in 2021-22, his data was available with the BCCI and despite him having changed the Association, he was caught submitting multiple birth certificates," the release said.

"JKCA has been informing from time to time that the players should not resort to such acts as the punishment given by the BCCl adversely affects the career of the player." PTI ATK SSC SSC