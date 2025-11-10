J&K eye historic win, spinners hold key for Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir are in sight of a historic victory over Delhi in Ranji Trophy as they require 114 runs on the final day which promises to produce an engaging day of cricket, considering a crumbling Feroz Shah Kotla track where finger spinners are ruling the roost.

At stumps on the third day, J&K were 55 for two in pursuit of 179 with an entire final day's play left in the group D encounter.

One delivery from debutant left-arm spinner Mannan Bhardwaj had Shubham Khajuria bowled through the gate with a ball that kept low.

But it was Hrithik Shokeen who got one to pitch on the middle stump and turn away sharply as left hander Vivrant Sharma lunged forward only to find the off-stump bail clipped.

This was after Delhi, riding on Ayush Badoni's (72 off 73 balls) flamboyance and Ayush Doseja's (62 off 88 balls) grit, scored half centuries to take Delhi's second innings score to 277 in 69.1 overs.

Sanat Sangwan (34) and Arpit Rana (43) added 86 runs for the opening stand, but Badoni's knock came at a time where deliveries from left-arm spinner Vanshaj Sharma (6 for 68) and off-spinner Sahil Lothra (3/73) turned viciously and many kept low.

The last five wickets fell for just 10 runs but it was Badoni's batting on a difficult track which was a delight to watch.

Till Badoni was at the crease, he made Vanshaj look pedestrian by repeatedly using his cease to smother the turn.

It was an innings that would have made opposition coach and Delhi legend Ajay Sharma, who was a master player of spin, proud.

Brief Scores: Delhi: 211 & 277 (Ayush Badoni 72, Ayush Doseja 62, Vanshaj Sharma 6/63) J&K 310 and 55/2. PTI AT AT AT