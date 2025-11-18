J&K, Haryana, & SSCB shine at Senior National Fencing C'ship

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana and SSCB secured gold medals in team events at the 36th Senior National Fencing Championship here on Tuesday.

In the final of the men's sabre team category, Jammu and Kashmir beat Maharashtra 45-38 to clinch the gold, while SSCB and Uttar Pradesh bagged bronze medals.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Jammu and Kashmir overcame SSCB 45-44, while Maharashtra thrashed Uttar Pradesh 45-29.

In the final of the women's epee team category, Haryana defeated Maharashtra 45-24 to bag top honours, while Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh bagged bronze medals.

In the semi-finals, Haryana outwitted Gujarat 45-33, while Maharashtra edged out Madhya Pradesh 45-42.

In men's foil team, SSCB trounced Haryana 45-26 in the final to win the gold, while Tamil Nadu and Punjab secured bronze medals.

In the semi-finals, SSCB defeated Tamil Nadu 42-29, while Haryana outclassed Punjab 45-37.