J&K have edge against Kerala after Paras Dogra''s ton

Pune, Feb 11 (PTI) Skipper Paras Dogra led by example with a fine century and helped Jammu and Kashmir set Kerala a stiff target of 399 on the fourth day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Tuesday.

After Dogra made 132 to power J&K to 399 for nine in their second innings, Kerala reached 100 for two at stumps with Akshay Chandran and captain Sachin Baby batting on 32 and 19, respectively, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Medium pacer Yudhvir Singh (2/31) picked both the wickets in Kerala's second innings.

Rohan Kunnummal made a breezy 36 off 39 balls before getting caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan for J&K's first breakthrough.

Kunnummal struck seven boundaries during his stay in the middle, but Shoun Roger (6) was dismissed cheaply to leave Kerala at 70 for two.

Chandran, who faced 100 balls for his 32, in the company of Baby then saw off the remaining overs.

Kerala will enter the final day's play requiring 299 runs to pull off a miracle win.

Jammu and Kashmir will, however, fancy their chances as they have the bowlers to put Kerala under pressure on a fifth day pitch and with plenty of runs to defend.

Earlier in the day, Dogra, resuming on his overnight 73, went on to score an excellent hundred and found an able ally in Wadhawan, who chipped in with an invaluable 64 off 116 balls.

Dogra hit 13 fours and two sixes during his innings, while Wadhawan found the fence five times.

Once the 146-run fourth wicket partnership came to an end, Sahil Lotra made 59 off 77 balls, while Lone Nasir (28) and Yudhvir (27 not out) also made useful contributions to stretch their team's overall lead and compound Kerala's woes.

Pacer MD Nidheesh, who picked up six wickets in the first innings, was again the most successful bowler for Kerala with figures of 4/89 in 26 overs.

There were two wickets apiece for Nedumankuzhy Basil (2/100) and Aditya Sarwate (2/76).

Brief scores: Jammu and Kashmir: 280 and 399/9 declared in 100.2 overs (Paras Dogra 132, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 64, Sahil Lotra 59; MD Nidheesh 4/89) Kerala: 281 and 100/2 in 36 overs (Akshay Chandran batting 32; Yudhvir Singh 2/31). PTI AH AH UNG