J&K LG presents certificate of excellence award to para archers, coach

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday honoured para archers Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar and coach Abhilasha Choudhary with certificate of excellence, saying their strong winner's instinct will popularize robust culture in the Union Territory.

The award was presented to teenaged armless archer Devi and wheelchair-bound Kumar at the Raj Bhawan here, an official spokesman said.

Devi recently became the first woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the recently held Asian Para Games in China. She clinched the women's individual compound gold on October 27 to add to the yellow metal she won in the compound mixed team event with Kumar the previous day at Hangzhou in China.

It was a hat-trick of medals for the 16-year-old who holds her bow with her foot. She had also won silver in the women's doubles compound event.

Kumar also secured a brilliant silver medal in men's individual compound archery event in a closely fought contest and also along with Suraj Singh clinched silver medal in men's doubles compound open event.

While interacting with the prodigious para archers, the Lt Governor said their outstanding performance at the 4th Asian Para Games have inspired the youth and the entire Union Territory is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation.

"The strong winner's instinct of Sheetal and Rakesh will popularize robust sports culture in J&K," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, coaches, and support staff of the academy for their contribution in promotion of sports in the Union Territory.

Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor, Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Anshul Garg were also present on the occasion, the spokesman said. PTI TAS CK