J&K skipper Dogra set to be fined 50% of his match fees for head-butting Karnataka's KV Aneesh

Hubballi, Feb 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra is all set to be fined 50 per cent of his match fees for intentionally head-butting Karnataka's substitute fielder KV Aneesh during an ill-tempered second day of the Ranji Trophy final here on Wednesday.

While the official announcement from BCCI match referee Narayanan Kutty will only come after the end of the game, physical handling of opposition player obviously leads to sanctions and match bans. In this case, the doyen of domestic cricket is set to escape with a mild punishment.

Dogra, who had retired hurt on 9 on the opening day, came back on the second day at the fall of J&K's third wicket Abdul Samad.

Prasidh Krishna, who was in the midst of a fiery spell, welcomed the 41-year-old J&K skipper with a barrage of short balls and some chirping from the close-in fielders, including Aneesh who was stationed at silly-point.

In the 101st over of the innings, Dogra awkwardly fended at a fast rising delivery from Prasidh as he was literally squared up. The ball flew through vacant third slip region for a boundary.

However, it was seen that Dogra, after drawing on-field umpires Rohan Pandit and Ulhas Gandhe's attention, rushed towards Aneesh and gently head-butted Aneesh, who incidentally was also wearing a helmet while fielding close-in.

An animated Mayank Agarwal ran from his position and got into the middle, getting into an argument after which an unhappy Karnataka skipper Devdutt Padikkal was also seen talking to the umpires.

While the content of Aneesh's alleged sledging wasn't known, Dogra sought to downplay the incident by stating that it was something that happened at the "heat of the moment".

Dogra made 70 as Jammu and Kashmir finished second day's play at 527 for 6. The J&K skipper was dismissed by leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal.