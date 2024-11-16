JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing C''ship: Tijil dominates in Formula LGB4 championship race

Coimbatore, Nov 16 (PTI) Tijil Rao moved one step closer to clinching the overall drivers’ championship in the Formula LGB4 category at the 27th JK Tyre National Racing Championship.

On an action-filled day at the Kari Motor Speedway, Tijil (Dark Don Racing) timed 23.02.750 minutes in 15 laps to seal victory. Saran Vikram (Momentum Sports) finished second in 23:03.725, while Dhruv Goswami (MSport) took third in 23:04.504.

Though Tijil started second on the grid, he had no problem in surging ahead courtesy his skills and dedication. He has been in dominant form, after having finished runner-up in the 2023 season.

His rise from the ranks of karting five years ago to racing cars in the LGB4 category has been marked by consistency this season, through all the rounds.

Conditions on Saturday were tricky after showers and receding light. That the top three raced close made for good viewing.

On Sunday there are two more races, though in aggregate points, Tijil is poised to seal victory.

Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup ========================= In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Navaneeth Kumar from Pondicherry was first after the race was cut to six laps due to an accident.

Navaneeth timed 7:48.397, while Anish Shetty was second (7:50.894). Though Rohan R was classified as third he had to be removed from the track following an accident.

Earlier, Rohan had finished the first bike race with comfort, even though the track was tricky after rains. He completed the nine laps in 11:44.984. Navaneeth Kumar was second in 1:45.320, while Anish Shetty was third (11:45.470). PTI ATK UNG ATK 7/21/2024