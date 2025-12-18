JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury gets underway in Arunachal

Dambuk (Arunachal Pradesh), Dec 18 (PTI) The three-day JK Tyre Orange 4x4 Fury has brought together India’s leading off-road racers and international competitors for one of the country’s most demanding motorsport challenges.

The latest edition features top Indian teams alongside overseas entrants from Thailand, Malaysia and Romania, competing across the Pro Mod Xtreme and Stock categories.

Over the next three days, teams will negotiate a series of technically demanding stages designed to test precision steering, teamwork, nerve and endurance.

Stage 1 runs through Kherem, Alubari, Bhekuliang and Haju Bridge before returning to Alubari.

Stage 2 links Alubari to Haju Bridge and Balijan, followed by Stage 3 in the rugged Bomjir sector.

Stage 4 will pass through Sisiri to Siluk and Dambuk.

The event showcases world-class 4x4 machines equipped with advanced suspension systems, performance tuning, reinforced off-road tyres, skid plates, winches and low-range gear sets, underlining cutting-edge engineering, endurance and driving skill in extreme terrain.

While the Pro Mod Xtreme category puts purpose-built, heavily modified vehicles to the test, the Stock category focuses on production-based 4x4s featuring limited but smart upgrades.