J&K's Hans Raj, Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol win men's and women's Ladakh full marathon titles

Leh, Sep 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's Hans Raj and Ladakh's Stanzin Chondol won the men's and women's full marathon titles respectively as the Ladakh Marathon's 12th edition concluded with thrilling performances.

Hans Raj crossed the finishing line in 2 hours 47 minutes 41 seconds, while Stanzin Chondol stormed to victory in the women's field with a time of 3:13:00 - a run that also placed her sixth overall among men and women on Sunday.

The 42-km full marathon race, which began and ended at Leh's NDS Stadium, drew a strong field as part of an edition that welcomed 6,600 runners from across India's states and union territories, along with participants from more than 30 countries.

In the half marathon, Tsetan Namgail took top honours in the men's race with a time of 1:13:10, while Stanzin Dolkar led the women's field, finishing in 1:30:14.

In the 11.2 km category, Skarma Idong Lanzes clinched the women's open title with a time of 47 minutes and 30 seconds, while Sonam Stanzin took top honours in the men's section, crossing the line in 42 minutes and 39 seconds. He finished just 10 seconds clear of runner-up Furboo Tundup, making it one of the closest contests of the edition.

In the veterans' categories, Tsewang Dorjay topped the men's field while Sarah Hanan-Bajwa claimed the women's crown in the 11.2K Run.

The veterans half marathon titles went to Arvind Basaiawmoit in the men's section and Shilpa Phadke in the women's section.

In full marathon for the veterans, Shyamapada Das emerged victorious in the men's category, while Rita Satish Patkar won the women's race. Patkar also won the Khardung La Challenge veterans race also. PTI PDS PDS AH AH