JLN stadium to be turned into Sports City

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The iconic Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in the national capital will be "dismantled" to create a Sports City that will cater to all major disciplines and include lodging facility for athletes, a sports ministry source said on Monday.

The 102 acre area of the stadium will be rebuilt completely but as of now, the plan is merely a proposal and therefore the timeline for the project has not yet been worked out. Sports cities in Qatar and Australia are being assessed to finalise the modalities.

"The stadium will be dismantled. All offices inside the stadium, including National Anti Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory will be relocated," the ministry source said.

A Sports City is primarily a multi-discipline facility that has world class infrastructure for not just training but also conduct of major events.

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Complex is an example, having facilities for cricket, aquatics, tennis and athletics among others. PTI PM BS BS