JLN track closed till Nov 15, triggers minor protest

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium track will be out of bounds for all athletes till November 15 due to ongoing renovation work, the Sports Authority of India said on Friday.

The issue came to light after some trainees of SAI's 'Come and Play' scheme were denied entry into the stadium on Friday, resulting in a small protest, which was later solved amicably.

"Yes, some athletes were denied entry by security guards as the facility is closed for all till November 15 due to renovation work around the track," a SAI official told PTI.

The Come and Play scheme is not under SAI and athletes use the facility with their individual coaches with an annual fee of Rs 100.

"It's just to encourage budding sportspersons. The trainees who came today didn't know and staged a small protest after which we contacted their coaches and made them understand. They can utilise the facility after November 15." An official order in this regard will be issued on Saturday, he added.

A row erupted at JLN Stadium earlier this month after animal welfare activists claimed that officials barred the re-entry of stray dogs that had been living inside the complex. The dogs had been picked up a few days prior.

Activists described the move as a violation of the Supreme Court order issued in August, which stipulated that no healthy stray dogs are to be relocated.

The strays were removed following two dog bite incidents during the 12th World Para Athletics Championships -- Kenyan sprint coach Dennis Mwanzo and Japanese assistant coach Mieko Okumatsu were bitten on October 3 at the stadium's warm-up track. PTI SSC SSC TAP