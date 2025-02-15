Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member India squad for U20 Youth Cup in Türkiye

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Indian U20 women's team coach Joakim Alexandersson on Saturday named a 23-member squad for the Pink Ladies U20 Youth Cup, a friendly tournament to be held in Manavgat, Türkiye, from February 19 to 25.

India will face Jordan on February 19, Hong Kong on February 22 and Russia on February 25. All matches will be held at the Emirhan Sport Centre in the city of Manavgat in the Antalya district.

The India U20 women had been training in The Sports School in Bengaluru in preparation for the SAFF U20 Women's Championship and the AFC U20 Asian Cup Qualifiers to be held in July-August 2025.

The squad travelling to Türkiye comprises players who had been camping in Bengaluru since December as well as others who joined the camp after the conclusion of Round 6 of the Indian Women's League on February 7.

Two players, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu and Kajol Dsouza, who were training with the Indian senior women's team in Anantapur, have been included in the U20 squad.

The team will depart Bengaluru for Türkiye on Sunday.

India's 23-member squad and support staff: Goalkeepers: Keisham Melody Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Ribansi Jamu.

Defenders: Alina Chingakham, Nishima Kumari, Sahena TH, Shubhangi Singh, Thingbaijam Sanjita Devi, Toijam Thoibisana Chanu, Viksit Bara.

Midfielders: Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Kajol Dsouza, Kayenpaibam Anju Chanu, Khumukcham Bhumika Devi, Monisha Singha, Nameirakpam Arina Devi.

Forwards: Babita Kumari, Deepika Pal, Khushbu Saroj, Lhingdeikim, Neha, Nongmeikapam Sibani Devi, Pooja.

Coach: Joakim Alexandersson Assistant coach: Nivetha Ramadoss Goalkeeper coach: KK Hameed.