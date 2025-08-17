Joakim Alexandersson names 23-member squad for SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) India U-17 women's team head coach Joakim Alexandersson on Sunday named a 23-member squad for the SAFF U-17 Championship to be played in Thimphu, Bhutan from August 20 to 31.

Alexandersson, who historically guided the India U-20s to their first AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification in two decades earlier this month, will now lead the U-17s as they gear up for the SAFF Championship in the lead-up to the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers, which will be held in October in Kyrgyz Republic.

In a new format that will provide the players more game time, the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship will feature four teams -- India, Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh -- competing in a double round-robin league.

Each team will play six matches, and the one with the most points will be crowned champion.

India will begin their campaign against Nepal (August 20), followed by contests against Bangladesh (August 22), Bhutan (August 24 and 27), Nepal (August 29), and finally, Bangladesh again (August 31).

All matches will be played at the Changlimithang Stadium.

Squad: ===== Goalkeepers: Munni, Surajmuni Kumari, Tamphasana Devi Konjengbam.

Defenders: Alena Devi Sarangthem, Alisha Lyngdoh, Binita Horo, Divyani Linda, Elizabed Lakra, Priya, Ritu Badaik, Taniya Devi Tonambam.

Midfielders: Abhista Basnett, Anita Dungdung, Beena Kumari, Bonifilia Shullai, Julan Nongmaithem, Pritika Barman, Shveta Rani, Thandamoni Baskey.

Forwards: Anushka Kumari, Nira Chanu Longjam, Pearl Fernandes, Valaina Jada Fernandes.

India's schedule ========== August 20: Nepal vs India (14:30 IST) August 22: India vs Bangladesh (14:30 IST) August 24: Bhutan vs India (14:30 IST) August 27: India vs Bhutan (17:30 IST) August 29: India vs Nepal (17:30 IST) August 31: Bangladesh vs India (14:30 IST) PTI APA DDV