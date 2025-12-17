Joe Burns set to miss T20 World Cup; Italy confirm Madsen as captain

Rome, Dec 17 (PTI) Joe Burns, who led Italy to a historic first-ever T20 World Cup qualification earlier this year, is set to miss the global showpiece after the Italian Cricket Federation on Tuesday confirmed Wayne Madsen as captain of their side.

The federation said Burns, a former Australia international, was left out following discussions over his "availability" that did not culminate in a "full agreement" or "contract" between the two parties.

"Although preliminary exchanges of availability took place in recent weeks, a full agreement was never reached and, consequently, a formal contract was not signed. At the same time, internal technical and organisational evaluations led to the selection of Wayne Madsen as captain," the federation said in a statement.

"This decision responds to the need to ensure stability, harmony, and continuity for the team, elements deemed to be priorities over short-term objectives. These considerations were made solely in the interest of the national team's preparation and serenity ahead of this historic event." Madsen, who was appointed captain in late November, will lead Italy in their bilateral series against Ireland in January and at the T20 World Cup, to be held in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

“Madsen brings significant international and domestic experience to the position, having already represented Italy in T20 internationals, and remains a central figure within the squad’s leadership group,” it added.

The federation also conveyed their thanks to Burns for his services, highlighting his role in Italy’s qualification campaign during the European T20 World Cup Qualifiers and his involvement in Challenge League cricket in the 50-over pathway to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"The Federation wishes to place on record its sincere thanks to Joe Burns for his service to Italian cricket, both as a player and as captain." Italy, who are yet to submit their final squad, open their T20 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh in Kolkata on February 9 which will be their first appearance at a cricket global event at any level.

Italy are clubbed with England, West Indies and Nepal in Group C.

The 36-year-old Burns has strong Italian roots through his family in Calabria, with his grandfather having moved to Australia after being a prisoner of war during the Second World War.

A former Australia batter with four hundreds in 23 Tests, Burns made his Italy debut last year after completing a mandatory cooling-off period following his final international appearance in 2020.

He took over as the captain of Italy earlier this year and wore the No. 85 jersey in tribute to his late brother, Dominic.