John, Pooja win gold in road cycling

Dehradun, Jan 30 (PTI) Karnataka's Naveen Thomus John and Maharashtra's Pooja Baban Danole won the men's and women's road cycling gold medals, respectively, at the National Games here on Thursday.

Representing Services Sports Control Board in the men's road cycling event, Dinesh Kumar claimed the silver medal, while Punjab's Harshveer Singh Shekon bagged bronze.

In the women's competition, Monika Jat of Rajasthan clinched silver and Karnataka's Megha Gogad settled for bronze.