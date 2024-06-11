Johnson hits fifty before Pakistan restrict Canada to 106/7

New York, Jun 11 (PTI) Aaron Johnson struck a fine 52 before Pakistan pulled things back to restrict Canada to a modest 106 for seven in a crucial T20 World Cup Group A match here on Tuesday.

Johnson was the lone bright spot in Canada's batting department, scoring his runs off 44 balls as the other batters failed to impress.

For Pakistan, who must win the match by a big margin to stay afloat in the tournament, Mohammad Amir (2/13) and Haris Rauf (2/26) picked up two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: Canada: 106 for 7 in 20 overs (Aaron Johnson 52; Mohammad Amir 2/13 , Haris Rauf 2/26). PTI SSC SSC AH AH