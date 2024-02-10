Johnson hoping to earn place in Australia's T20 WC squad with good IPL show

Melbourne, Feb 10 (PTI) Left-arm pace sensation Spencer Johnson is eyeing a place in Australia's T20 World Cup squad with a strong show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this May.

The 28-year-old, who was bought by Gujarat Titans for a whopping Rs 10 crores, is set to play the second T20I against West Indies at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"I'm just taking it in my stride, but when you sit back and think about it it's pretty ridiculous. I'm here now and just keep going," he was quoted as saying by 'Perth Now'.

"It would be nice to have a couple of performances for Australia, but the World Cup is still a long while away. And if I have a good IPL then there's every chance I could be in that World Cup squad." Johnson, who has played one ODI and two T20Is for Australia so far, had taken 19 wickets in 11 innings at an average of 14.47 in a successful campaign in Big Bash League 2023-24.

"I think what I did in the Big Bash is hopefully going to be good enough," he said.

"I can use the confidence from that finals series to go in and hopefully perform tomorrow night, and if I get the opportunity at Optus (Stadium in Perth) to perform there as well.

"I'm looking forward to the challenge, and I've got some confidence going into the game definitely." The ICC T20 World Cup will be held in the Caribbean and the USA in June after the completion of the IPL. PTI ATK AT