Jolly-Gopichand pair advances to quarters of German Open

Mülheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 29 (PTI) India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 badminton tournament with a straight-set win over the Czech duo of Soňa Horinkova and Kateřina Zuzakova here on Thursday.

Jolly and Gopichand defeated Horinkova and Zuzakova 21-10 21-11 in a round of 16 match.

The Indian duo will next play the winner of the match between Francesca Corbett and Allison Lee, and, sixth seeds Jing Yi and Xu Min Luo.

However, it was curtains for India in the women's and men's singles events.

While Aakarshi Kashyap lost 13-21 14-21 to sixth seed Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sathish Kumar Karunakaran was shown the door by Ireland's Nhat Nguyen 18-21 22-24 in the men's singles second round. PTI SSC BS BS