Jonassen shines as DC restrict MI to 123 for 9 in WPL

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (PTI) Jess Jonassen shone bright with the ball as Delhi Capitals produced a disciplined bowling effort to restrict Mumbai Indians to 123 for nine in a Women's Premier League match here on Friday.

Jonassen returned with impressive figures of 3 for 25 from her four overs to break the backbone of DC with the crucial wickets of in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and G Kamalini.

Opting to bat, DC had a decent start before losing both their openers Yastika Bhatia (11) and Hayley Matthews (22) in quick succession.

In-form Sciver-Brunt continued her fine form and together with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (18) shared 38 runs for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed LBW by Jonassen in the 11th over.

Sciver-Brunt, however, gave simple return catch to Jonassen to get out in the 14th over.

Sajeevan Sajana then did not help her to team's cause, ballooning a simple catch to DC skipper Meg Lanning off the bowling of Minnu Mani at extra cover while going for an extravagant shot over the leg side.

It was raining wickets as G Kamalini too failed to come to her side's rescue after being cleaned up by Jonassen in the 18th over with MI struggling at 104 for 7 in 17.5 overs.

Towards the end, it was struggle for MI with no set batter in hand but they somehow managed to get past the 120-run mark without being bowled out. PTI SSC SSC PDS PDS