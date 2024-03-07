Jordan's penalty secures three points for Punjab FC

Guwahati, Mar 7 (PTI) A second-half penalty from Wilmar Jordan Gil ensured a solitary goal win for Punjab FC over NorthEast United FC in a crucial Indian Super League match here on Thursday.

With this win, Punjab FC jumped to ninth position in the table and are only a single point behind Bengaluru FC, who occupy the final play-off spot.

This is also the third straight victory for Punjab away from home and the fourth win in six matches, continuing their good run of form.

Punjab FC head coach Staikos Vergetis named an unchanged side from their last game against Mumbai City with the in-form trio of Luka Majcen, Madih Talal and Wilmar Jordan leading the attack.

Punjab started the match extremely well, pressing hard and winning the ball in the midfield.

They maintained possession and created better chances with Luka Majcen skying his shot over the crossbar.

Wilmar Jordan's shot was then palmed away by goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh to safety.

Midfielders Ricky Shabong and Madih Talal combined well and created space for Majcen and Jordan to trouble the NorthEast defence.

NorthEast started the second half on the front foot taking the attack to Punjab but the away side soaked in the pressure and defended well.

As the home side were trying to increase the pressure, Wilmar Jordan earned a penalty as his cross was handled inside the box by left wing back Tondonba Singh.

The Colombian calmly converted the spot kick to score the winner. PTI SSC SSC AH AH