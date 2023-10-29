Jose Ellickal, Trupti Chavan emerge winners in Kochi Spice Coast Marathon

Kochi, Oct 29 (PTI) Local long distance runner Jose Ellickal and Trupti Katkar Chavan of Maharashtra won the men's and women's titles respectively at the Ageas Federal Life Insurance Kochi Spice Coast Marathon 2023 here on Sunday.

Wayanad's Jose planned his run brilliantly, taking the lead in the men's category early in the race and comfortably staving off all challengers to wehin in 03:02:55s.

Benson CB (03:05:34s) and Sujith TR (03:14:33s) finished second and third respectively.

In the women's full marathon, Maharashtra's Chavan cantered to victory, waging a lone battle against the clock. She clocked 04:31:55s.

Shyma IK (05:02:09s) and Shinomol Palathana (05:09:33s) finished second and third respectively.

"I commend the organisers and sponsors for taking this initiative. This is easily the most scenic marathon and I am proud to be associated with it.

"It's amazing that close to 7,000 runners across age-groups are taking part in the event with the determination to Run Ageless, Run Fearless," cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, the brand ambassador of the Ageas Federal Life Insurance, said while flagging off the event.

The half-marathons were closer affairs, with Sajith KM (01:21:49s) winning the men's title and Rema AK (02:01:25s) emerging winner in the women's category.

David Cowlishaw (01:25:26s) and Athul Raj (01:27:40s) followed Sajith, while Sreedevi KC (02:07:41s) and Zoja Ziya (02:11:18) won occupied second and third slots in the women's section. PTI SSC SSC UNG