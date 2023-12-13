Josh Bohannon to lead England Lions in India

London, Dec 13 (PTI) Lancashire batter Josh Bohannon will lead England Lions in the red-ball tour of India next month. Bohannon finished as the leading run scorer in the County Championship Division One last season, accumulating 1,257 runs in 22 innings at an average of 59.85 with the help of four centuries.

Among other top names who have been selected for the tour include England internationals Brydon Carse (Durham), Matt Fisher (Yorkshire), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Alex Lees (Durham), Matt Potts (Durham) and Ollie Robinson (Durham).

The tour will start with a two-day warm-up match against India A (January 12-13), followed by the three four-day matches between January 17 and February 4. All games will played at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

England Lions squad for India tour: Josh Bohannon, Kasey Aldridge, Brydon Carse, Jack Carson, James Coles, Matt Fisher, Keaton Jennings, Tom Lawes, Alex Lees, Dan Mousley, Callum Parkinson, Matt Potts, Ollie Price, James Rew and Ollie Robinson. PTI AYG SSC SSC