Joshi top Indian at Macao Open in T-19th place

Macau, Oct 10 (PTI) India's Khalin Joshi played a bogey-free round, which included two birdies, to end day one of the SJM Macao Open golf tournament on tied 19th.

Joshi, who had a birdie each on the front and back nine of the Macau Golf & Country Club, had a card of 2-under 68 and was the top Indian.

Other Indians in the field had modest scores with SSP Chawrasia (69) at T-36, Honey Baisoya, Karandeep Kochhar, Varun Chopra and Saptak Talwar at T-56th with even par 70 each.

Yuvraj Sandhu, Ajeetesh Sandhu and Rashid Khan were T-80 with 1-over 71 each, S Chikkarangappa (72) was T-98th and Yashas Chandra (75) was T-132nd.

Rattanon Wannasrichan’s shot a stunning 9-under 61 to take a two-stroke lead over Australian Sam Brazel, who returned a 63.

Filipino Miguel Tabuena, Chinese-Taipei's Chang Wei-lun and Liu Yung-hua plus Sweden's Bjorn Hellgren, shot 64s, while Chinese-Taipei's Wang Wei-hsuan and Gunn Charoenkul from Thailand are next best placed following 65s.