Joshna Chinappa, Veer Chotrani reach Western India squash semifinals

NewsDrum Desk
Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) Joshna Chinappa and Veer Chotrani qualified for the semifinals of the CCI Western India Squash tournament here on Saturday.

Chinappa defeated Reiva Nimalkar 11-4, 11-3, 11-5 to move into the semifinals whereas the second seed Sanya Vats had to struggle to get the better of Pooja Arthi R 11-6, 10-12, 11-3, 11-5 for her spot in the final four.

In the men’s category, Chotrani was made to work hard by Mahesh Mangaonkar. Chotrani fought hard to record a win of 11-9, 11-9, 12-10.

In another match, the second seed Suraj Chand defeated Purav Rambhia 11-3, 11-5, 11-1. PTI DDV KHS