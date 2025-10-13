Joshna Chinappa wins Japan Open

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Indian squash ace Joshna Chinappa clinched her 11th PSA Tour title, beating Egypt's Haya Ali in four games in the Japan Open final in Yokohama on Monday.

The former women's world No. 10 Indian defeated the third seeded Egyptian 11-5, 11-9, 6-11, 11-8 in 38 minutes in the summit clash of the USD 15,000 Challenger event.

Earlier, Chinappa, currently ranked 117 in the world, beat fourth seed Rana Ismail of Egypt 11-7, 11-1, 11-5 in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, reigning men’s national champion and world No. 29 Abhay Singh went down to French world No. 9 and fifth seed Victor Crouin 4-11, 2-11, 1-11 in the round-of-16 match of the Silicon Valley Open, a USD 130,500 PSA Gold event in Redwood City (USA) on Sunday. PTI PDS PDS TAP