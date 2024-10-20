Joshua Cheptegei wins Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon men's elite race

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Long distance running great Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda won the men's elite race while Alemaddis Eyayu of Ethiopia took the women's title at the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon here on Sunday.

Cheptegei, the reigning world and Olympic champion in men's 10,000m race, clocked 59.46 seconds to win the race.

Eyayu, on the other hand, clocked 1 hour 8 minutes and 17 seconds to claim the elite women's title.

Sawan Barwal (1:02:46) and Lili Das (1:18:12) won the Indian men's and women's elite titles respectively.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which is into its 19th edition, is a World Athletics gold label road race event. It has a prize purse of USD 260,000 and was flagged off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. PTI PDS PDS AH AH