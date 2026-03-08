Joyshree, Ambekar and Sahil start India's campaign with wins

Bangkok, Mar 8 (PTI) The Indian youth boxing team made a strong start to its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 here on Sunday, with Joyshree Devi Chirom, Ambekar Meetei Lairenlakpam and Sahil Duhan registering victories.

In the women's 54kg category, Joyshree secured a Referee Stopped Contest (RSC) victory in the second round against her opponent from Tajikistan.

In the men's division, Ambekar (50kg) and Duhan (60kg) also began their campaigns on a winning note, both recording 5-0 unanimous decision victories over opponents from the Philippines and China respectively.

The Indian team is competing in the Youth Olympic weight categories, making the tournament an important step in the pathway towards the qualification and preparation for the big event.

The World Boxing Futures Cup, being held from March 8 to 15, brings together some of the most promising youth boxers from across the world and serves as a key developmental event in the global boxing calendar.

Indian youth boxers had delivered a historic performance last year at the 3rd Asian Youth Games in Bahrain, clinching seven medals including four gold, two silver and one bronze marking India's best-ever showing in youth boxing at the continental stage.

The Indian contingent will look to build on the positive start as the preliminary rounds continue in Bangkok. PTI AH AH UNG