Jr Asian Boxing Championships: Sagar, Harsh register dominant wins

Bangkok, Aug 2 (PTI) India's Sagar (55kg) and Harsh (60kg) won their respective bouts in dominant fashion to enter the second round of the U-19 Asian Boxing Championships here on Saturday.

Sagar was clearly the better boxer in all three rounds against Bhutan's Tashi Yoezer while Harsh played a tactically smart bout to beat China's Jiabao Yuan in yet another mixed day for the Indian contingent.

Among the other Indians in fray on Saturday, Vishvanath Suresh took the fight to Uzbekistan's Behruz Kholdorov but lost 3-2 in the men's 50kg category while Preet Malik went down 4-1 against Ilya Kalinin of Kazakhstan in the men's 65kg category.

In women's 51kg category, Devika Ghorpade lost 0-5 against Vietnam's Thi Ngoc Tran Nyugen while Kartik Dalal went down by similar margin against Philippines Brandon Soriano in the men's 70kg bout.