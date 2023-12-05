Jr women's hockey WC: India beat NZ in penalty shootout in 9th-16th classification match

Santiago (Chile), Dec 5 (PTI) India beat New Zealand in sudden death penalty shoot out after both sides were locked 3-3 during regulation time in an inconsequential ninth to 16th place classification match of the junior women's hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

In the allotted 60 minutes, Ropni Kumari (8th), Jyoti Chhatri (17th) and Sunelita Toppo (53rd) scored a goal each for India, while Isabella Story (11th), Madeline Harris (14th), and Riana Pho (49th) netted goals for New Zealand.

In the penalty shoot out, India won 3-2. Sakshi Rana and Preeti were able to convert their chances for India, while Mumtaz Khan scored in sudden death.

On the other hand, New Zealand's Hannah Cotter and Riana Pho converted their shots in the penalty shoot out.

India commenced the game with a commanding presence, constantly pressuring New Zealand's defense and swiftly entering their territory. Despite New Zealand's attempts to hit on the counter, India maintained their momentum, securing an early lead through Ropni Kumari's successful conversion off the initial penalty corner.

However, Isabella Story levelled the scores via a penalty corner goal, following which Madeline Harris struck a field goal to put New Zealand ahead as the first quarter ended 2-1 in their favour.

India adopted an aggressive approach in the second quarter, which yielded immediate results as Jyoti Chhatri netted a field goal through a calm finish, putting India back on level terms.

India then strategically shifted their focus to maintaining possession, making it challenging for New Zealand to create scoring opportunities. No more goals were scored in the second quarter as both teams entered the half-time break 2-2.

In the third quarter, both teams showcased aggressive game play, creating numerous scoring opportunities. However, despite their efforts, neither India nor New Zealand were able to capitalise on the chances.

The penultimate quarter also did not produce any goals, keeping the score tied at 2-2.

However, New Zealand surged ahead early in the fourth quarter, capitalising on consecutive penalty corners. Riana Pho placed a precise shot to give her team the lead.

India increased their offensive onslaught. Despite a close call from a penalty corner, New Zealand's goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge made a crucial save, preserving their lead.

Yet, India persisted with relentless attacks, eventually finding the equaliser through Sunelita Toppo who scored via a penalty corner with just seven minutes remaining on the clock.

On Thursday, India play the winner of the game between South Korea and South Africa in ninth to 12th place classification match.