JSW Soorma beat Ranchi Royals 2-1 for maiden win in women’s HIL

Ranchi, Jan 5 (PTI) Penny Squibb and Olivia Shannon scored a goal each as JSW Soorma Club recorded a 2-1 victory against Ranchi Royals for their maiden win in the women’s Hockey India League here on Monday.

While Squibb and Shannon scored their goals in the 1st and the 39th minute of the contest, Agostina Alonso pulled one back for the Royals in the 35th minute.

The Soorma Club earned a couple of penalty corners within the first minute and capitalised on the second attempt with drag-flicker Squibb finding the back of the net to give her side an early lead.

The Australian then made her presence felt at the defensive end with a goal line clearance in the fourth minute, keeping Soorma’s lead intact.

The Royals could not get back on the level terms as they registered just two circle penetrations in the first quarter.

They, however, began well in the second quarter to record 11 circle entries and three penalty corners to remain persistent in their efforts to find an equaliser but still could not find a goal and the game went into half-time with Soorma in the lead.

Soorma’s resistance was finally broken in the second half after Hannah Cotter weaved through their defence before setting up Alonso, who fired her effort past the goalkeeper to restore parity for the Royals.

But Soorma took the lead four minutes later with Shannon finding the back of the net from a penalty stroke.

Ranchi Royals got the backing of the home crowd in the last fifteen minutes as they remained relentless in pursuit of the equaliser.

The hosts pinned Soorma back in their own half and had 11 circle entries in the final quarter. But Soorma hung on to their lead and the final scoreline of 2-1 in their favour also ensured a confirmed spot for the SG Pipers in the final.