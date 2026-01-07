JSW Soorma Hockey Club end campaign on a high at Women's HIL

Ranchi, Jan 7 (PTI) JSW Soorma Hockey Club signed off their Women’s Hockey India League campaign with a spirited 3–2 victory over finalists Shrachi Bengal Tigers here on Wednesday.

Soorma, already out of contention, started on the front foot, with Olivia Shannon at the heart of their attacking play as she created an opening in the fourth minute but the scoreline remained unchanged.

Victoria Manuele produced a strong individual run in the 35th minute, dribbling past defenders before earning a penalty corner, which came to nothing.

Another Tigers penalty corner followed in the 37th minute after a dangerous high ball from Penny Squibb, and this time they made it count. League top-scorer Agustina Gorzelany struck powerfully to level the score at 1–1.

Soorma nearly regained the lead in the final moments of the third quarter when Maria Granatto fired narrowly wide, leaving the scores tied.

Soorma wasted little time in the fourth quarter, winning a penalty corner just 21 seconds after the restart, though they failed to convert.

They earned another opportunity in the 49th minute, and this time made no mistake as Vaishnavi executed the stop cleanly before Squibb fired home to restore Soorma’s lead at 2–1.

The Tigers won a penalty corner three minutes later but were unable to capitalise. Moments after, Soorma struck again from another penalty corner, producing a well-worked team goal finished by Maria Granatto in the 53rd minute to make it 3–1.

The Tigers refused to give up and earned a late penalty corner with just over a minute remaining, which Lalremsiami converted on the rebound to reduce the deficit to 3–2.