JSW Sports' Soorma Hockey Club signs Sardar and Rani as mentors for HIL

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Former India captains Sardar Singh and Rani Rampal were on Sunday roped in as mentors of men's and women's teams, respectively, by the JSW Sports Franchise-owned Soorma Hockey Club for the revamped Hockey India League (HIL).

In the men's setup, along with Sardar, there will be international coach Jeroen Baart, analytical coach Michael Cosma and technical consultant Arjun Halappa.

Meanwhile, Jude Menezes (international coach), Harvinder Singh (assistant coach) and Sean Dancer (analytical coach) complete the line-up for the women's team.

Soorma Hockey Club, representing Punjab and Haryana, is set to bid for players for the men's team in the HIL auction here on Sunday. The women's auction will take place on Tuesday.

"We've put together a coaching team of the highest pedigree and that gives us confidence from the get-go. What Sardar, Rani, Arjun, Harvinder and Jude have achieved for the country is remarkable, and they bring with them invaluable experience to the table.

"In Jeroen, Michael and Sean, we have international staff who will give this team a different perspective," Divyanshu Singh, COO of JSW Sports said.

"Our focus will be on developing the sport in the catchment areas of Punjab and Haryana given their heavy contribution to the talent pool, and we're excited about the difference these teams will make to sport in the country," he added.

Sardar said he can't wait to share his knowledge and experience with the players.

"JSW have shown immense faith in me by choosing me to mentor the men's team of Soorma Hockey Club. The Hockey India League is a great platform for young and talented players and coaches alike. It's also a fantastic product for fans of the sport," he said.

"I am eager to share my knowledge and help the young players from India reach greater heights along with the rest of the coaching team. This is an exciting project, and we will do everything to make it a success." Rani, hailed as the queen of Indian hockey, has inspired a generation of women to take up the sport with her breath-taking performances for the women's team.

She has scored an astounding 205 goals in 254 outings for the country and was a vital cog in the team that finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics.

"I have been meaning to explore areas that the sport of hockey has to offer, beyond just being a player. So, when this opportunity to be a mentor and a coach for Soorma Hockey Club came my way, I decided to take it," she said.

"This is the first time a league of this stature is being conducted for women in the country and it is going to help raise the standard of hockey. The auction is coming up soon and we aim to assemble the best team in the League," Rani added. PTI SSC SSCas AH AH