Jt secy Dessai inducted into the WPL Committee

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Newly appointed joint secretary Rohan Dessai has been inducted into the WPL Committee following his election as the Honorary Joint Secretary of BCCI.

Punjab Cricket Association head Dilsher Khanna has also been nominated to the eight-member BCCI Women's Premier League (WPL) Committee. A vacancy arose following Prabhtej Bhatia's election as the Honorary Treasurer of BCCI, as he previously served as a member of the WPL Committee.

Updated WPL Committee: Roger Binny – Chairperson, Devajit Saikia (Convenor) Arun Singh Dhumal – IPL Chairperson, Rajeev Shukla – BCCI Vice-President, Prabhtej Bhatia – BCCI Honorary Treasurer, Rohan Gauns Dessai – BCCI Honorary Joint Secretary, Madhumati Lele, Dilsher Khanna. PTI KHS KHS SSC SSC