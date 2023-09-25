Judoka Garima Choudhary bows out of Asian Games

Hangzhou: Indian judoka Garima Choudhary bowed out of the Asian Games after losing in the women's 70kg pre-quarterfinal by Ippon to Ryoko Salinas of Phillipines at the Asian Games here on Monday.

The 23-year-old Salinas knocked down Garima 10-0s1 in just two minutes and two seconds in elimination round.

This was Garima's third appearance in the event. She had lost in the repechage round in 2010 while in 2018 (Jakarta) she went down in in the pre-quarter finals.

Ippon is a move in which a judoka throws their opponent to the mat with considerable force and speed so that the opponent lands on their back.

An ippon is also awarded when a contestant immobilizes his opponent with a grappling hold-down for 20 seconds, or when an opponent gives up.