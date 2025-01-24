Jugraj''s brace hand Bengal Tigers 5-3 win over Kalinga Lancers in men''s HIL

Ranchi, Jan 24 (PTI) Jugraj Singh converted two penalty corners to hand Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers a crucial 5-3 win over Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in a high-scoring men's Hockey India League match here on Friday.

Jugraj (10th, 27th minutes), Rupinder Pal Singh (16th), Abhishek (30th) and Pardeep Singh Sandhu (40th) scored for the winners.

Kalinga Lancers' goals were scored by Angad Bir Singh (5th), Thierry Brinkman (11th) and Alexander Hendrickx (33rd).

The win propelled Bengal Tigers to the third position in the eight-team standings with 15 points from eight games, while Kalinga Lancers are placed at sixth with 12 points from nine matches.

Kalinga Lancers will next play JSW Soorma Hockey Club in Rourkela on January 27, while Bengal Tigers too will be up against the same opponents on January 29. PTI SSC SSC KHS