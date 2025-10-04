Julian Wood, Rene Ferdinands join Sri Lanka coaching staff

Colombo, Oct 4 (PTI) Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Saturday appointed Julian Wood as the national team's batting coach and Rene Ferdinands as the spin bowling coach, strengthening their support staff after the failure to make the Super 4s of Asia Cup.

"Julian Wood has been appointed as the national batting coach for a period of one year, effective 1st October 2025," the SLC said in a statement.

The Englishman is the creator of the innovative 'Power Hitting Program', which blends cricketing techniques with biomechanics to enhance players' hitting capabilities.

He brings a wealth of experience, having previously worked with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Gloucestershire CCC, Hampshire CCC, Middlesex CCC, and IPL franchise Punjab Kings, among others.

Earlier this year, Wood conducted a special one-week training program with Sri Lanka's national squads, assisting them in preparation for international assignments, including the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup.

Ferdinands, whose appointment took effect from September 30 for a two-year tenure, will take charge as spin bowling coach.

Holding a PhD in biomechanics from the University of Waikato, Ferdinands brings with him extensive expertise in applying science to enhance cricketing performance. He has previously worked India's National Cricket Academy (NCA), delivering biomechanics-based coaching programs for elite players and coaches.

A specialist in both wrist and finger spin, Rene has also served as a biomechanics consultant for New Zealand Cricket (NZC), carrying out performance evaluations and injury-risk assessments for leading bowlers.

In addition to his international work, Ferdinands has held coaching roles with Eastern Suburbs Cricket Club, UTS North Sydney Cricket Club, Hawkesbury Cricket Club, and Sydney University Cricket Club, among several others.

During his two-year tenure with Sri Lanka Cricket, he will lead the spin bowling training, match preparation, performance analysis, and player development.