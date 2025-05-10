Junior Fed Cup postponed to a later date: AFI

New Update
New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) The National Junior Federation Athletics Championships, which was scheduled to be held in Bhopal from May 27 to 29, has been postponed, the AFI said on Saturday.
The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) said new dates and details of the venue of the championships will be announced later.
"The 23rd National Junior Federation Athletics Championships, which was scheduled to be held in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, from 27th to 29th May 2025 has been postponed since they have shown their inability to conduct the meet," the AFI said.