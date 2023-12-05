Junior Hockey WC: Araijeet scores hat-trick in India's 4-2 win over Korea

Kuala Lumpur, Dec 5 (PTI) Araijeet Singh Hundal struck a hat-trick as India dished out a dominant display to beat Korea 4-2 in their opening pool match of the FIH junior men's hockey World Cup here on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Hundal scored in the 11th, 16th and 41st minutes while Amandeep found the target for India in the 30th minute in the Pool C match.

Dohyun Lim (38th) and Minkwon Kim (45th) were the goal scorers for Korea.

India, who had lost to France in the bronze-medal match in the last edition in 2021 in Bhubaneswar, made a strong start with Hundal scoring in the first quarter off a penalty corner.

Advertisment

The Indians continued their domination by pumping in two goals in the second quarter through Hundal and Amandeep -- both field goals -- as they were 3-0 up at the half time.

Korea pulled one back though Dohyun midway in the third quarter but India replied soon after with Hundal completing his hat-trick with another field goal.

With a 4-1 lead in the match, the Indians appeared to have slowed down a bit. The Koreans pressed for goals and they were able to reduce the margin with Minkwon finding the target.

India next play against Spain in their second pool match. Canada is the other country in the four-team Pool C.

India have won the tournament twice (2001 and 2016) and finished runners-up once (1997). PTI PDS AM PDS AM AM