Junior men and women West Zone hockey Championship to begin from July 21

New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) The second Hockey India Junior Men and Women West Zone Championship is set to take place from July 21 to 28 at Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh.

The participating teams are divided into two pools in the women's category. Pool A consists of Madhya Pradesh, hosts Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat.

Pool B includes Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa and Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu.

The tournament will be played be in round-robin format with the top two teams from each pool advancing to the semifinals.

The men's competition features six teams in a single pool, which includes Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Goa.

The top two teams from the round-robin stage will advance to the final, while the third and fourth-placed teams will compete for the third position.

"This championship is about learning and developing as players. It offers good platform for young players to showcase their abilities and gain significant experience," Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

HI secretary general Bhola Nath Singh added, "Our aim is to nurture the junior players and give them the best possible exposure.

"Competitions like these are instrumental in building their confidence and preparing them for higher levels of the sport." The opening day of the competition will feature Madhya Pradesh taking on Goa, while Rajasthan will play Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu Hockey in the women's category.

In the men's category, Madhya Pradesh will play Goa, Rajasthan will take on Gujarat and Maharashtra will lock horns against Chhattisgarh.