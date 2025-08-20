Junior Men National hockey: Haryana, UP, Odisha, Punjab enter semifinals

Jalandhar, Aug 20 (PTI) Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Punjab advanced to the semifinals of the 15th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship with contrasting wins here on Wednesday.

In the first quarterfinal match of the day, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Karnataka in a close 3-2 match with Navraj Singh (6’), Sachin (22’) and Chirag (59’) scoring for the winners.

Nitesh Sharma (28’) and Sampan Ganapathy B.P (43’) scored for Hockey Karnataka.

After a rain-washed day, the second quarterfinals took place in the evening with Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeating Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-1.

Satyam Pandey (34') and Akash Pal (47') scored a goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey, while the lone goal for Hockey Madhya Pradesh was scored by Harsh Phalswal (59’).

In the penultimate last-eight match, Hockey Association of Odisha blanked Manipur Hockey 9-0 with Karan Lakra (54’, 59’) scoring two goals and Bilkan Oram (4’), Ritik Lakra (25’), Yojin Minz (27’), Nitesh Minz (28’), Harun Minz (29’), Abhisek Topno (39’) and Deepak Pradhan (47’) scoring a goal each.

In the final match of the day, Hockey Punjab outclassed Hockey Jharkhand 4-1.

Japnit Singh (8’, 47’) scored two goals for Hockey Punjab, while captain Gursewak Singh (4’) and Jobanpreet Singh (57’) scored one goal each.

The lone goal for Hockey Jharkhand was scored by Amrit Horo (59’). PTI UNG APA APA