Junior Men National Hockey: Karnataka, Haryana, UP win

Jalandhar, Aug 16 (PTI) Karnataka, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab won their respective Division A matches in the Hockey India Junior Men National Championship, here on Saturday.

Karnataka registered a 10-1 win over Andhra Pradesh with Harpal (12’, 35’) and Tanish Ramesh Hulakund (17’, 56’) scoring two goals each, while captain Dhruva BS (25’), Achaiah MM (24’), Kushal Bopaiah CB (51’), Raju Manoj Gayakwad (5’), Nitesh Sharma (10’) and Poojith K R (58’) scored a goal each.

Haryana defeated Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey 3-0 with Nitin (19’), Chirag (58’) and Sunil (59’) scoring a goal each.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey crushed Maharashtra 9-2 with Ujjwal Pal (17’, 26’) and Mithalesh Yadav (8’, 57’) scoring two goals each while Satyam Pandey (56’), Fahad Khan (25’), Akash Pal (53’), Manoj Yadav (60’) and Venvanshi Triloki (6’) scored the other goals for the winners.

Hosts Punjab thrashed Tamil Nadu 8-4 with Amandeep (21', 29'), Lovenoor Singh (43', 52'), Charanjeet Singh (5'), Jobanpreet Singh (53', 54') and captain Gursewak Singh (44') on target. Akash K (12') and Manimaran V (21, 27, 40,) were the goal scorers for Tamil Nadu.