Junior National Table Tennis Championship: Maharashtra retains crown, Haryana takes silver

Kolkata, Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra retained their crown after beating Haryana 3-0 on Monday in a repeat final from last year in the U-19 girls team event of the UTT Inter-State Youth and Junior National Table Tennis Championships here.

Suhana Saini, ranked second nationally, failed to get the job done for Haryana, with Pritha Vartikar, Sayali Wani and Taneesha Kotecha having the upper hand.

Pritha presented her gritty side by trouncing Prithoki Chakraborti 3-1 in the first rubber. Suhana lost 2-3 in the second rubber to Sayali.

The left-handed Saanvi Dargan also gave a tough fight to Taneesha. But, Taneesha and Maharashtra walked away with the well-deserved crown.

In the semifinals, Maharashtra had beaten Delhi 3-1 while Haryana won 3-2 against Gujarat.

Delhi won the bronze medal.